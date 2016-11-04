FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Erste CEO says planned dividend allows for future increases
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Erste CEO says planned dividend allows for future increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Erste Group :

* CEO Treichl says if we make an acquisition it has to have very, very strong upside potential

* Treichl says benefits of an acquisition must be weighed against increasing complexity

* Treichl says not 100 percent sure that we have excess capital

* Treichl says in meetings with ECB, none gave me feeling I have regulatory counterpart that knows what it wants three years from now

* Treichl says has feeling of regulatory uncertainty

* Treichl says plan for 1 eur dividend reflects wish to create a stable and reliable dividend policy

* Treichl says we felt 1 euro per share dividend was right level to allow for constant rising dividend payout Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.