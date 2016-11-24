BRIEF-Uniqa says on track for profit target despite jump in large claims

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Uniqa Insurance Group :

* Says combined ratio 98.2 percent, 9-month written premiums fall 2.3 percent to 4.753 billion eur

* Says 9-month pretax profit 172.2 million eur, on track to meet target for full year

* Says 9-month net profit falls 39 percent to 148.8 million eur

* Says due to large losses above expectations combined ratio will be approximately on same level as 2015

* Says premiums forecasted flat or slightly declining

* Says Q3 pretax profit 66.0 million eur

* Says Q3 pretax profit 66.0 million eur

* Says an unexpectedly large number of major claims arose in property and casualty insurance in the third quarter