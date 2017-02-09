BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 Voestalpine Ag
* Voestalpine CEO says EBIT margin fall will be turned around in this quarter
* Voestalpine CEO says received FMA audit saying it did not uncover any anomalies regarding Texas plant costs communication Further company coverage:
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago