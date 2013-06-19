FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
June 19, 2013

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

JUNE MARCH DEC‘12 SEPT‘12 2013 1 1 2 3 2014 3 4 3 2 2015 14 13 13 12 2016 1 1 1 1 CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH MARCH FORECASTS

Longer

Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run

June 2.3 to 2.6 3.0 to 3.5 2.9 to 3.6 2.3 to 2.5

March 2.3 to 2.8 2.9 to 3.4 2.9 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5

Unemployment June 7.2 to 7.3 6.5 to 6.8 5.8 to 6.2 5.2 to 6.0

March 7.3 to 7.5 6.7 to 7.0 6.0 to 6.5 5.2 to 6.0

PCE Price Index June 0.8 to 1.2 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 2.0

March 1.3 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0

Core PCE index June 1.2 to 1.3 1.5 to 1.8 1.7 to 2.0 N/A

March 1.5 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.1 N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS’ PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH MARCH

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run June 2.0 to 2.6 2.2 to 3.6 2.3 to 3.8 2.0 to 3.0 March 2.0 to 3.0 2.6 to 3.8 2.5 to 3.8 2.0 to 3.0 Unemployment June 6.9 to 7.5 6.2 to 6.9 5.7 to 6.4 5.0 to 6.0 March 6.9 to 7.6 6.1 to 7.1 5.7 to 6.5 5.0 to 6.0 PCE price index June 0.8 to 1.5 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.3 2.0 March 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.6 2.0 Core PCE index June 1.1 to 1.5 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.3 N/A March 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.1 1.7 to 2.6 N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts were released on March 20.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

