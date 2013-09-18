FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

SEPT JUNE MARCH DEC‘12 2013 N/A 1 1 2 2014 3 3 4 3 2015 12 14 13 13 2016 2 1 1 1

CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 2016 Run Sept 2.0 to 2.3 2.9 to 3.1 3.0 to 3.5 2.5 to 3.3 2.2 to 2.5 June 2.3 to 2.6 3.0 to 3.5 2.9 to 3.6 N/A 2.3 to 2.5 Unemployment Sept 7.1 to 7.3 6.4 to 6.8 5.9 to 6.2 5.4 to 5.9 5.2 to 5.8 June 7.2 to 7.3 6.5 to 6.8 5.8 to 6.2 N/A 5.2 to 6.0 PCE Price Index Sept 1.1 to 1.2 1.3 to 1.8 1.6 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0

2.0 June 0.8 to 1.2 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 N/A

2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.2 to 1.3 1.5 to 1.7 1.7 to 2.0 1.9 to 2.0

N/A June 1.2 to 1.3 1.5 to 1.8 1.7 to 2.0 N/A

N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS’ PROJECTIONS

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 2016 Run Sept 1.8 to 2.4 2.2 to 3.3 2.2 to 3.7 2.2 to 3.5 2.1 to 2.5 June 2.0 to 2.6 2.2 to 3.6 2.3 to 3.8

N/A 2.0 to 3.0 Unemployment Sept 6.9 to 7.3 6.2 to 6.9 5.3 to 6.3 5.2 to 6.0 5.2 to 6.0 June 6.9 to 7.5 6.2 to 6.9 5.7 to 6.4

N/A 5.0 to 6.0 PCE price index Sept 1.0 to 1.3 1.2 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.3 1.5 to 2.3 2.0 June 0.8 to 1.5 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.3

N/A 2.0 Core PCE index Sept 1.2 to 1.4 1.4 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.3 1.7 to 2.3 N/A June 1.1 to 1.5 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.3

N/A N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts were released on June 19.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.