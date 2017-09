Jan 30 (Reuters) - National Association of Realtors monthly index of pending sales of existing U.S. homes, seasonally adjusted.

Dec Nov NovPrev Dec‘12 Pending index 92.4 101.2 101.7 101.3

Dec Nov NovPrev Dec‘13/12 Pct change -8.7 -0.3 0.2 -8.8

Pending home sales indices by region, adjusted:

Dec Nov Dec‘12 Northeast 74.1 82.6 78.4 Midwest 93.6 100.4 100.5 South 104.9 115.0 112.7 West 85.7 95.0 102.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Dec pending home sales unchanged