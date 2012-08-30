FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-KC Fed Aug manufacturing composite index 8
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-KC Fed Aug manufacturing composite index 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Details of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s monthly manufacturing index, released on Thursday.

Following are details from the survey: MANUFACTURING SURVEY Aug July (Prev) 6 mos. Composite Index 8 5 5 16 Production 7 2 2 31 Shipments 12 -3 -3 30 New Orders 11 -4 -4 21 Backlog Orders 4 -10 -10 14 Number of employees 2 6 6 16 Average workweek -5 -3 -3 2 Finished product prices 0 0 0 32 Raw product prices 26 18 18 44 Capital expenditures N/A N/A N/A 18 Inventory-materials 16 13 13 2 Inventory-finished goods 13 9 9 10

NOTES:

The survey included 122 responses from manufacturing plants in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming, northern New Mexico and western Missouri.

The index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of total respondents reporting decreases from the percentage reporting increases. Index values greater than zero generally suggest expansion, while values less than zero indicate contraction, the Kansas City Fed said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.