TABLE-U.S. March wholesale inventories unrevised at 0.4 pct gain
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March wholesale inventories unrevised at 0.4 pct gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Commerce Department annual revisions to U.S. wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Mar Prev Feb Prev Mar13/12 Prev Inventories Total 0.4 0.4 -0.4 -0.3 4.6 4.7 Sales Total -1.3 -1.6 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.3 Stock-to-sales ratio

Mar Prev Feb Prev Mar‘12 Prev

1.21 1.21 1.19 1.19 1.18 1.17

NOTES:

The department issued annual revisions for U.S. wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted and unadjusted, to March 2013.

Initial wholesale inventories and sales for March were released on May 9. The department will issue April data on June 11.

The revisions are available on Web sitesor

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

