#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories revised to +0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Commerce Department annual revisions to U.S. wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Prev Dec Prev Inventories Total 0.2 0.3 0.1 unch Sales Total -3.3 -3.1 -0.9 -0.9 Stock-to-sales ratio

Jan Prev Dec Prev

1.28 1.27 1.24 1.22

NOTES:

The department issued annual revisions for U.S. wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted and unadjusted, to January 2015.

Initial wholesale inventories and sales for January were released on March 10. The department will issue February data on April 9.

The revisions are available on Web sites www.census.gov/wholesale/ and select "Time Series/Trend Charts", or under the "Annual Revision Reports" section of here

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

