TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rose 7.8 pct
September 19, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rose 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug‘11 Total Existing Homes 4.82 4.47 4.47 4.37 4.41 Single Family 4.30 3.98 3.98 3.90 3.91 Condos/Co-ops 0.520 0.490 0.490 0.470 0.500 Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug12/11 Total Existing Homes 7.8 2.3 2.3 9.3 Single Family 8.0 2.1 2.1 10.0 Condos/Co-ops 6.1 4.3 4.3 4.0

Aug July JulyPrev June Aug‘11 Total Median Price 187.4 187.8 187.3 188.8 171.2 Median Pct Change -0.2 -0.5 -0.8 9.5 Average Price 235.3 236.2 236.0 238.2 219.5 Average Pct Change -0.4 -0.8 -0.9 7.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.470 2.400 2.400 2.370 3.020 Months’ Worth of Supply 6.1 6.4 6.4 6.5 8.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug existing home sales at 4.55 mln unit rate

