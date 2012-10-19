TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fell 1.7 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept‘11 Total Existing Homes 4.75 4.83 4.82 4.47 4.28 Single Family 4.21 4.29 4.30 3.98 3.80 Condos/Co-ops 0.540 0.540 0.520 0.490 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept12/11 Total Existing Homes -1.7 8.1 7.8 11.0 Single Family -1.9 7.8 8.0 10.8 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 10.2 6.1 12.5

Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept‘11 Total Median Price 183.9 184.9 187.4 187.8 165.3 Median Pct Change -0.5 -1.5 -0.2 11.3 Average Price 232.0 233.1 235.3 236.2 212.8 Average Pct Change -0.5 -1.3 -0.4 9.0 Units Available (mlns) 2.320 2.400 2.470 2.400 2.900 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.9 6.0 6.1 6.4 8.1

U.S. Sept existing home sales at 4.75 mln unit rate