TABLE-U.S. Oct existing home sales rose 2.1 pct

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘11 Total Existing Homes 4.79 4.69 4.75 4.83 4.32 Single Family 4.22 4.14 4.21 4.29 3.85 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.550 0.540 0.540 0.470 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct12/11 Total Existing Homes 2.1 -2.9 -1.7 10.9 Single Family 1.9 -3.5 -1.9 9.6 Condos/Co-ops 3.6 1.9 0.0 21.3

Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘11 Total Median Price 178.6 178.3 183.9 184.9 160.8 Median Pct Change 0.2 -3.6 -0.5 11.1 Average Price 226.3 226.6 232.0 233.1 205.9 Average Pct Change -0.1 -2.8 -0.5 9.9 Units Available (mlns) 2.140 2.170 2.320 2.400 2.740 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.4 5.6 5.9 6.0 7.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct existing home sales at 4.75 mln unit rate