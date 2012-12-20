TABLE-U.S. Nov existing home sales rose 5.9 pct

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Nov Oct OctPrev Sept Nov‘11 Total Existing Homes 5.04 4.76 4.79 4.69 4.40 Single Family 4.44 4.21 4.22 4.14 3.95 Condos/Co-ops 0.600 0.550 0.570 0.550 0.450 Units Sold, Pct Change Nov Oct OctPrev Nov12/11 Total Existing Homes 5.9 1.5 2.1 14.5 Single Family 5.5 1.7 1.9 12.4 Condos/Co-ops 9.1 0.0 3.6 33.3

Nov Oct OctPrev Sept Nov‘11 Total Median Price 180.6 176.9 178.6 178.3 164.0 Median Pct Change 2.1 -0.8 0.2 10.1 Average Price 229.5 224.5 226.3 226.6 210.4 Average Pct Change 2.2 -0.9 -0.1 9.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.030 2.110 2.140 2.170 2.620 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.8 5.3 5.4 5.6 7.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov existing home sales at 4.87 mln unit rate