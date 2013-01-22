FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec existing home sales fell 1.0 pct
January 22, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Dec existing home sales fell 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec‘11 Total Existing Homes 4.94 4.99 5.04 4.76 4.38 Single Family 4.35 4.41 4.44 4.21 3.90 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.580 0.600 0.550 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change Dec Nov NovPrev Dec12/11 Total Existing Homes -1.0 4.8 5.9 12.8 Single Family -1.4 4.8 5.5 11.5 Condos/Co-ops 1.7 5.5 9.1 22.9

Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec‘11 Total Median Price 180.8 179.4 180.6 176.9 162.2 Median Pct Change 0.8 1.4 2.1 11.5 Average Price 231.4 227.9 229.5 224.5 209.5 Average Pct Change 1.5 1.5 2.2 10.5 Units Available (mlns) 1.820 1.990 2.030 2.110 2.320 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.4 4.8 4.8 5.3 6.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec existing home sales at 5.10 mln unit rate

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
