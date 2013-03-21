FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Feb existing home sales rose 0.8 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Feb existing home sales rose 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb‘12 Total Existing Homes 4.98 4.94 4.92 4.90 4.52 Single Family 4.36 4.37 4.34 4.33 4.01 Condos/Co-ops 0.620 0.570 0.580 0.570 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev Feb13/12 Total Existing Homes 0.8 0.8 0.4 10.2 Single Family -0.2 0.9 0.2 8.7 Condos/Co-ops 8.8 0.0 1.8 21.6

Feb Jan JanPrev Dec Feb‘12 Total Median Price 173.6 170.6 173.6 180.2 155.6 Median Pct Change 1.8 -5.3 -3.7 11.6 Average Price 221.7 218.3 221.2 230.6 201.6 Average Pct Change 1.6 -5.3 -4.1 10.0 Units Available (mlns) 1.940 1.770 1.740 1.830 2.400 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.7 4.3 4.2 4.5 6.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb existing home sales at 5.00 mln unit rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.