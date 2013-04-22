TABLE-U.S. March existing home sales fell 0.6 pct

April 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Mar Feb FebPrev Jan Mar‘12 Total Existing Homes 4.92 4.95 4.98 4.94 4.46 Single Family 4.32 4.33 4.36 4.37 3.96 Condos/Co-ops 0.600 0.620 0.620 0.570 0.500 Units Sold, Pct Change Mar Feb FebPrev Mar13/12 Total Existing Homes -0.6 0.2 0.8 10.3 Single Family -0.2 -0.9 -0.2 9.1 Condos/Co-ops -3.2 8.8 8.8 20.0

Mar Feb FebPrev Jan Mar‘12 Total Median Price 184.3 173.2 173.6 170.6 164.8 Median Pct Change 6.4 1.5 1.8 11.8 Average Price 233.2 220.9 221.7 218.3 212.1 Average Pct Change 5.6 1.2 1.6 9.9 Units Available (mlns) 1.930 1.900 1.940 1.770 2.320 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.7 4.6 4.7 4.3 6.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March existing home sales at 5.01 mln unit rate