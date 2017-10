TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

The Commerce Department on Friday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Aug. 16. PCT CHANGE July (Prev) June (Prev) July'12/11 (Prev) Permits 6.7 6.8 -3.1 -3.1 29.3 29.5 RATES July (Prev) June (Prev) July'11 (Prev) Permits 811 812 760 760 627 627 PERMITS July (Prev) June (Prev) July'11 (Prev) Single 511 513 491 491 417 417 Multiple 300 299 269 269 210 210 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 11.0 12.2 91 92 Midwest -4.2 -4.2 114 114 South 6.0 5.8 404 403 West 13.5 14.0 202 203 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s: July (Prev) June (Prev) July'11 (Prev) 72 72 74 74 53 53 NOTE: The data is found at