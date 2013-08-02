TABLE-U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise 162,000

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change July June (Prev) May (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 162 188 195 176 195

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.4 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.8 40.9 40.7 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.2 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.98 24.00 24.01 23.90 23.91

Pct change -0.1 0.4

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.14 20.14 20.14 20.08 20.09

Pct change 0.0 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

July June (Prev) May (Prev)

Total Private 161 196 202 187 207

Goods-Producing 4 8 8 -4 0

Construction -6 8 13 -1 7

Manufacturing 6 -3 -6 -5 -7

Service-Providing 157 188 194 191 207

Wholesale Trade 13.7 7.0 11.3 7.3 8.3

Retail 46.8 39.7 37.1 32.6 26.9

Transp/warehousing 4.6 0.7 -5.1 -5.7 -6.8

Information 9 -4 -5 3 1

Financial activities 15 13 17 7 6

Professional/business 36 61 53 70 65

Temporary help svs 7.7 16.2 9.5 26.8 23.6

Leisure/hospitality 23 57 75 43 69

Government 1 -8 -7 -11 -12

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

July June May

Total Private (pct change) -0.1 0.1

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.5 0.2

Total Private (index) 98.4 98.5 98.4

Manufacturing (index) 87.5 87.9 87.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

July June May Workforce -37 177 420 Employed 227 160 319 Unemployed -263 17 101

July June May

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.0 14.3 13.8

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,246 4,328 4,357

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July:

Nonfarm payrolls +184,000

Private payrolls: +189,000

Factory payrolls: +1,000

Jobless rate: 7.5 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.