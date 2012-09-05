FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fed to auction $3 bln of 28-day term deposits Sept 10
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Fed to auction $3 bln of 28-day term deposits Sept 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Below are the details announced on Wednesday of the Federal Reserve’s Term Deposit Facility auction:

Offering Amount: $3,000,000,000

Term: 28 days

Auction Date: Sept 10, 2012

Opening Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT)

Closing Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)

Notification Date: Tuesday, Sept 11

Settlement Date: Thursday, Sept 13

Maturity Date: Thursday, Oct 11

Maximum No. of Bids: 3

Minimum Bid Amount

(per bid): $10,000

Bid Increment: $10,000

Maximum Bid Amount

(per institution): $1.25 bln

Maximum Bid Rate: 0.75000%

Incremental Bid Rate: 0.00100%

Award Minimum Amount: $10,000

Award Maximum Amount: $1.25 bln

Competitive bids submitted at the stop-out rate will be pro-rated and will be rounded to multiples of $10,000. Normal rounding convention will be used, except that awards under $10,000 will be rounded to $10,000.

Non-Competitive bids are allowed in this auction. All non-competitive bids will be automatically awarded in full at the stop-out rate of the competitive auction. The minimum amount for a non-competitive bid is $10,000; the maximum amount is $5,000,000 and should be submitted in increments of $10,000. Non-Competitive bids must be submitted between 10:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. ET on the auction date.

