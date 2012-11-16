TABLE-U.S. Oct industrial output fell 0.4 pct

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 Production, Pct Change -0.4 0.2 -1.1 1.7 Previous Estimates 0.4 -1.4 Production Index 96.6 97.0 96.8

Oct Sept Aug Oct‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 78.2 78.2 77.6 Previous Estimates 78.3 78.0

Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 Final Products -1.0 0.1 -1.0 1.3 Consumer Goods -0.9 -0.1 -1.1 Business Equipment -1.2 0.4 -0.9 Nonindustrial Supplies -0.7 0.3 -0.6 Construc.Supplies -0.5 0.8 -0.3 Materials 0.1 0.2 -1.4 2.4 Manufacturing Industry -0.9 0.1 -0.9 1.6 Durable Goods -0.6 -0.3 -1.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts -0.1 -1.8 -3.5 Non-Durable Goods -1.0 0.6 -0.4 Mining Industry 1.5 0.9 -1.4 3.4 Utilities Industry -0.1 UNCH -2.2 0.5 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Oct Sept Aug Oct12/11 High-tech output 1.1 -0.6 -2.8 -1.7 Industrial output

ex high-tech -0.5 0.2 -1.1 1.8 Industrial output

ex cars/parts -0.5 0.3 -1.0 1.2 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Oct Sept Aug

9.86 9.82 10.30 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Oct Sept Aug Oct‘11 Manufacturing 75.9 76.7 76.7 75.8 Durable Goods 75.8 76.4 76.8

Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.7 74.1 75.8 Non-Durable Goods 77.5 78.3 77.9 Mining 90.4 89.3 88.6 89.3 Utilities 75.2 75.4 75.6 76.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct industrial output +0.2 pct

U.S. Oct capacity use rate 78.3 pct