TABLE-U.S. Nov leading indicators fell 0.2 pct

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)

Leading 95.8 -0.2 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5

Coincident 104.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2

Lagging 117.8 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.0 -0.1

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Average Workweek 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Initial Jobless Claims -0.35 0.08 0.08 -0.03 -0.03 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.04 0.04 New Orders Index -0.11 -0.02 -0.02 -0.06 -0.06 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.04 0.11 0.01 -0.02 0.01 Building Permits 0.10 -0.07 -0.07 0.29 0.29 Stock Prices -0.12 -0.01 -0.01 0.11 0.11 Leading Credit Index 0.10 0.08 0.11 0.12 0.14 Treasury Yield Curve 0.16 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 Consumer Expectations -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.07 -0.07

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. leading indicators -0.2 pct