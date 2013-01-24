FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec leading indicators rose 0.5 pct
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec leading indicators rose 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Leading 93.9 0.5 unch -0.2 0.3 0.3

Coincident 104.9 0.2 0.5 0.2 unch 0.1

Lagging 117.5 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Average Workweek 0.00 0.07 0.07 0.00 0.00 Initial Jobless Claims 0.44 -0.36 -0.35 0.08 0.08 Consumer Goods Orders 0.00 0.13 0.01 0.07 0.05 New Orders Index -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 -0.02 -0.02 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.06 0.09 -0.04 0.13 0.11 Building Permits 0.01 0.11 0.10 -0.08 -0.07 Stock Prices 0.08 -0.12 -0.12 -0.02 -0.01 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.12 0.10 0.08 0.08 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.17 Consumer Expectations -0.16 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. leading indicators +0.3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
