TABLE-U.S. Jan leading indicators rose 0.2 pct

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev)

Leading 94.1 0.2 0.5 0.5 unch unch

Coincident 106.5 0.4 1.0 0.2 0.9 0.5

Lagging 116.7 0.4 0.1 0.7 -0.2 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Jan Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 0.07 0.00 0.07 0.07 Initial Jobless Claims 0.07 0.44 0.44 -0.36 -0.36 Consumer Goods Orders 0.02 -0.09 0.00 0.09 0.13 New Orders Index -0.04 -0.11 -0.10 -0.09 -0.10 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.01 -0.01 -0.06 0.12 0.09 Building Permits 0.06 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.11 Stock Prices 0.16 0.08 0.08 -0.12 -0.12 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.13 0.14 0.11 0.12 Treasury Yield Curve 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 Consumer Expectations -0.15 -0.15 -0.16 -0.03 -0.03

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. leading indicators +0.3 pct