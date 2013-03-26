FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Tuesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on March 19.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Feb‘13/12 (Prev) Permits 3.9 4.6 -0.6 -0.6 32.8 33.8 RATES Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Feb‘12 (Prev) Permits 939 946 904 904 707 707 PERMITS Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Feb‘12 (Prev) Single 598 600 584 584 478 478 Multiple 341 346 320 320 229 229

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast -18.2 -18.2 81 81 Midwest 1.4 1.4 145 145 South 8.6 9.9 482 488 West 6.0 6.4 231 232

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Feb‘12 (Prev)

66 67 64 64 52 52

NOTE: The data is found at

