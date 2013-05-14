FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. CBO budget forecasts
#Market News
May 14, 2013

TABLE-U.S. CBO budget forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday released updated budget forecasts. Following are the details:

Budget projections:

Total

(In billions of dollars) 2014-

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2023 Revenues 2,450 2,813 3,042 3,399 3,606 3,779 3,943 40,336 Outlays 3,537 3,455 3,602 3,777 4,038 4,261 4,485 46,677

----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ------ Deficit -1,087 -642 -560 -378 -432 -482 -542 -6,340

Total

(As a percentage of GDP) 2014-

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2023 Deficit -7.0 -4.0 -3.4 -2.1 -2.3 -2.4 -2.6 -3.0 Note: Figures for 2012 are actual; all other years are forecasts. For comparision, CBO forecasts released in February 5, 2013:

Budget projections:

Total

(In billions of dollars) 2014-

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2023 Revenues 2,449 2,708 3,003 3,373 3,591 3,765 3,937 40,241 Outlays 3,538 3,553 3,618 3,803 4,067 4,300 4,542 47,199

----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- Deficit -1,089 -845 -616 -430 -476 -535 -605 -6,958

Total

(As a percentage of GDP) 2014-

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2023 Deficit -7.0 -5.3 -3.7 -2.4 -2.5 -2.7 -2.9 -3.3 Note: Figures for 2012 are actual; all other years are forecasts.

