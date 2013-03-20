FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE APRIL 2013 1 2 3 3 3

2014 4 3 2 7 7

2015 13 13 12 6 4

2016 1 1 1 0 0

CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH DEC FORECASTS

Longer

Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run

March 2.3 to 2.8 2.9 to 3.4 2.9 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5

Dec 2.3 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.5 3.0 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5

Unemployment March 7.3 to 7.5 6.7 to 7.0 6.0 to 6.5 5.2 to 6.0

Dec 7.4 to 7.7 6.8 to 7.3 6.0 to 6.6 5.2 to 6.0

PCE Price Index March 1.3 to 1.7 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0

Dec 1.3 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0

Core PCE index March 1.5 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.1 N/A

Dec 1.6 to 1.9 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS’ PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH DEC

Longer Real GDP 2013 2014 2015 Run March 2.0 to 3.0 2.6 to 3.8 2.5 to 3.8 2.0 to 3.0 Dec 2.0 to 3.2 2.8 to 4.0 2.5 to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0 Unemployment March 6.9 to 7.6 6.1 to 7.1 5.7 to 6.5 5.0 to 6.0 Dec 6.9 to 7.8 6.1 to 7.4 5.7 to 6.8 5.0 to 6.0 PCE price index March 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.6 2.0 Dec 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.2 1.5 to 2.2 2.0 Core PCE index March 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.1 1.7 to 2.6 N/A Dec 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.2 N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts are from the FOMC minutes of the Dec. 11-12 meeting.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.