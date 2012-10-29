FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Sept personal income rose 0.4 pct
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Sept personal income rose 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 Disposable Income 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.8 0.5 0.4 unch Durables 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.1 Nondurables 1.7 1.7 0.7 -0.5 Services 0.4 unch 0.3 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 3.3 3.7 4.1 4.4

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption 0.4 0.1 0.3 -0.1 Durables 1.3 1.5 0.6 0.2 Nondurables 0.5 0.4 0.5 -0.4 Services 0.2 -0.2 0.2 unch Disposable Income unch -0.3 0.1 0.2

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.1

0.3818 0.4059 0.0589 0.0841 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

0.1141 0.0799 0.0861 0.1761 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.4 0.4 unch 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.5 Core PCE Price Index 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.8 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.6 Mkt-based Core Index 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.9

Current Dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 13,485 13,437 13,419 13,397 Wages/Salaries 6,941 6,920 6,913 6,901 Disposable Income 11,996 11,953 11,938 11,919

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Manufacturing 726 726 732 728 Service Industries 4,586 4,569 4,558 4,552 Government 1,205 1,204 1,201 1,200 Proprietors’ Income 1,225 1,211 1,203 1,196 Farm 65 61 57 53 Nonfarm 1,160 1,151 1,146 1,143 Personal Consumption 11,251 11,163 11,103 11,060 Durables 1,232 1,219 1,203 1,200 Nondurables 2,625 2,582 2,539 2,521 Services 7,394 7,362 7,361 7,338

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption 9,661 9,622 9,609 9,577 Durables 1,381 1,363 1,344 1,336 Nondurables 2,114 2,104 2,096 2,085 Services 6,197 6,183 6,193 6,179 Disposable Income 10,301 10,303 10,332 10,321

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. Sept. personal spending +0.6 pct

U.S. Sept. core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
