TABLE-Federal Reserve economic forecasts

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. economic forecasts issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4 average, and all figures in percent) APPROPRIATE TIMING OF FIRST FED FUNDS RATE HIKE (NUMBER OF POLICYMAKERS)

DEC SEPT VS. JUNE VS. APRIL VS. JAN 2012 N/A 1 3 3 3 2013 2 3 3 3 3 2014 3 2 7 7 5 2015 13 12 6 4 4 2016 1 1 0 0 2

CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS COMPARED WITH SEPT FORECASTS

Longer

2012 2013 2014 2015 Run Real GDP Dec 1.7 to 1.8 2.3 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.5 3.0 to 3.7 2.3 to 2.5 Sept 1.7 to 2.0 2.5 to 3.0 3.0 to 3.8 3.0 to 3.8 2.3 to 2.5 Unemployment Dec 7.8 to 7.9 7.4 to 7.7 6.8 to 7.3 6.0 to 6.6 5.2 to 6.0 Sept 8.0 to 8.2 7.6 to 7.9 6.7 to 7.3 6.0 to 6.8 5.2 to 6.0 PCE Price Index Dec 1.6 to 1.7 1.3 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.0 2.0 Sept 1.7 to 1.8 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 2.0 Core PCE index Dec 1.6 to 1.7 1.6 to 1.9 1.6 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A Sept 1.7 to 1.9 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 1.9 to 2.0 N/A

RANGE OF FOMC PARTICIPANTS’ PROJECTIONS COMPARED WITH SEPT

Longer

2012 2013 2014 2015 Run Real GDP Dec 1.6 to 2.0 2.0 to 3.2 2.8 to 4.0 2.5 to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0 Sept 1.6 to 2.0 2.3 to 3.5 2.7 to 4.1 2.5 to 4.2 2.2 to 3.0 Unemployment Dec 7.7 to 8.0 6.9 to 7.8 6.1 to 7.4 5.7 to 6.8 5.0 to 6.0 Sept 8.0 to 8.3 7.0 to 8.0 6.3 to 7.5 5.7 to 6.9 5.0 to 6.3 PCE price index Dec 1.6 to 1.8 1.3 to 2.0 1.4 to 2.2 1.5 to 2.2 2.0 Sept 1.5 to 1.9 1.5 to 2.1 1.6 to 2.2 1.8 to 2.3 2.0 Core PCE index Dec 1.6 to 1.8 1.5 to 2.0 1.5 to 2.0 1.7 to 2.2 N/A Sept 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.0 1.6 to 2.2 1.8 to 2.3 N/A

Notes:

N/A-not available

Prior forecasts are from the FOMC minutes of the Sept. 12-13 meeting.

The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates that appear sustainable in the long run.

The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of maximum sustainable employment and price stability.