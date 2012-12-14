FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Nov industrial output rises 1.1 pct
December 14, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Nov industrial output rises 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11 Production, Pct Change 1.1 -0.7 0.2 2.5 Previous Estimates -0.4 0.2 Production Index 97.5 96.5 97.1

Nov Oct Sept Nov‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.4 77.7 78.3 77.7 Previous Estimates 77.8 78.2

Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11 Final Products 1.1 -1.3 0.2 2.5 Consumer Goods 1.2 -1.2 0.4 Business Equipment 1.2 -1.3 -0.3 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.9 -0.7 UNCH Construc.Supplies 1.4 -0.3 0.5 Materials 1.0 -0.1 0.2 2.7 Manufacturing Industry 1.1 -1.0 0.1 2.7 Durable Goods 1.6 -0.7 -0.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts 4.5 UNCH -1.6 Non-Durable Goods 0.5 -1.1 0.6 Mining Industry 0.8 0.3 1.6 3.0 Utilities Industry 1.0 UNCH -0.8 0.7 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11 High-tech output -0.2 1.4 -0.2 -1.5 Industrial output

ex high-tech 1.1 -0.7 0.2 2.6 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.8 -0.7 0.3 1.7 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Nov Oct Sept

10.46 9.83 9.80 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Nov Oct Sept Nov‘11 Manufacturing 76.6 75.9 76.7 75.7 Durable Goods 76.7 75.7 76.3

Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.4 73.4 73.7 Non-Durable Goods 77.9 77.5 78.4 Mining 91.1 90.6 90.5 90.4 Utilities 75.3 74.7 74.8 76.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov industrial output +0.3 pct

U.S. Nov capacity use rate 78.0 pct

