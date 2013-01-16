TABLE-U.S. Dec industrial output rise 0.3 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 Production, Pct Change 0.3 1.0 -0.3 2.2 Previous Estimates 1.1 -0.7 Production Index 98.1 97.8 96.8
Dec Nov Oct Dec‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.8 78.7 78.0 78.3 Previous Estimates 78.4 77.7
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 Final Products 0.3 1.1 -0.9 2.7 Consumer Goods -0.1 0.9 -0.7 Business Equipment 1.3 2.0 -1.3 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.2 1.1 -0.5 Construc.Supplies 1.0 2.2 -0.2 Materials 0.3 1.0 0.2 2.2 Manufacturing Industry 0.8 1.3 -0.9 2.4 Durable Goods 1.0 2.1 -0.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.6 5.8 -0.1 Non-Durable Goods 0.6 0.3 -0.9 Mining Industry 0.6 0.3 1.3 3.3 Utilities Industry -4.8 0.2 1.2 -0.3 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 High-tech output 0.4 0.2 1.5 -2.0 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.3 1.1 -0.4 2.4 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.1 0.7 -0.4 1.4 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Dec Nov Oct
10.74 10.50 9.83 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Dec Nov Oct Dec‘11 Manufacturing 77.4 76.9 76.0 76.8 Durable Goods 77.8 77.2 75.8
Motor Vehicles/Parts 79.0 77.4 73.4 Non-Durable Goods 78.3 77.9 77.7 Mining 91.9 91.5 91.4 91.0 Utilities 71.8 75.6 75.6 73.7
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec capacity use rate 78.5 pct