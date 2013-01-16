FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec industrial output rise 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Dec industrial output rise 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 Production, Pct Change 0.3 1.0 -0.3 2.2 Previous Estimates 1.1 -0.7 Production Index 98.1 97.8 96.8

Dec Nov Oct Dec‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.8 78.7 78.0 78.3 Previous Estimates 78.4 77.7

Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 Final Products 0.3 1.1 -0.9 2.7 Consumer Goods -0.1 0.9 -0.7 Business Equipment 1.3 2.0 -1.3 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.2 1.1 -0.5 Construc.Supplies 1.0 2.2 -0.2 Materials 0.3 1.0 0.2 2.2 Manufacturing Industry 0.8 1.3 -0.9 2.4 Durable Goods 1.0 2.1 -0.6

Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.6 5.8 -0.1 Non-Durable Goods 0.6 0.3 -0.9 Mining Industry 0.6 0.3 1.3 3.3 Utilities Industry -4.8 0.2 1.2 -0.3 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11 High-tech output 0.4 0.2 1.5 -2.0 Industrial output

ex high-tech 0.3 1.1 -0.4 2.4 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.1 0.7 -0.4 1.4 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Dec Nov Oct

10.74 10.50 9.83 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Dec Nov Oct Dec‘11 Manufacturing 77.4 76.9 76.0 76.8 Durable Goods 77.8 77.2 75.8

Motor Vehicles/Parts 79.0 77.4 73.4 Non-Durable Goods 78.3 77.9 77.7 Mining 91.9 91.5 91.4 91.0 Utilities 71.8 75.6 75.6 73.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec industrial output +0.3 pct

U.S. Dec capacity use rate 78.5 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.