TABLE-U.S. Jan industrial output fell 0.1 pct
February 15, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan industrial output fell 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 Production, Pct Change -0.1 0.4 1.4 2.1 Previous Estimates 0.3 1.0 Production Index 98.6 98.7 98.3

Jan Dec Nov Jan‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 79.1 79.3 79.1 78.7 Previous Estimates 78.8 78.7

Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 Final Products -0.1 0.3 1.9 2.7 Consumer Goods -0.2 0.4 1.5 Business Equipment 0.1 0.3 3.1 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.3 0.1 1.6 Construc.Supplies -0.1 1.0 2.5 Materials -0.2 0.5 1.0 1.7 Manufacturing Industry -0.4 1.1 1.7 1.7 Durable Goods -0.5 1.0 2.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts -3.2 2.9 5.9 Non-Durable Goods -0.3 1.1 0.8 Mining Industry -1.0 UNCH 0.9 1.8 Utilities Industry 3.5 -4.5 0.6 5.9 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Jan Dec Nov Jan13/12 High-tech output UNCH -0.9 UNCH -2.1 Industrial output

ex high-tech -0.1 0.4 1.5 2.2 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.1 0.2 1.2 1.8 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Jan Dec Nov

10.35 10.95 10.59 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Jan Dec Nov Jan‘12 Manufacturing 77.6 78.0 77.3 77.5 Durable Goods 77.7 78.3 77.6

Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.9 79.6 77.6 Non-Durable Goods 78.8 79.1 78.3 Mining 90.8 91.9 92.0 91.2 Utilities 74.8 72.3 75.9 72.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan industrial output +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan capacity use rate 78.9 pct

