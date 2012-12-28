FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
December 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Friday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Dec. 19. PCT CHANGE Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov‘12/11 (Prev) Permits 3.7 3.6 -2.5 -2.5 26.9 26.8 RATES Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov‘11 (Prev) Permits 900 899 868 868 709 709 PERMITS Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov‘11 (Prev) Single 568 565 566 566 451 451 Multiple 332 334 302 302 258 258

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast -2.5 -6.2 79 76 Midwest 6.8 8.1 158 160 South 3.1 2.9 466 465 West 5.3 5.9 197 198

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Nov‘11 (Prev)

67 67 75 75 52 52

NOTE: The data is found at

