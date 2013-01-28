RPT-TABLE-U.S. Dec durable goods orders

Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 4.6 0.7 1.1 Ex-Transportation 1.3 1.2 1.8 Ex-Defense 1.2 0.6 1.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 6.0 unch 2.0 Primary Metals 3.6 0.5 2.4 Gen. Machinery 0.4 1.8 3.5 Computers/Electronics 3.3 0.9 1.8 Computer/related -0.5 4.1 -10.9 Communications 5.7 4.9 24.8 Electrical/appliances -2.4 2.8 5.5 Transp. Equip. 11.9 -0.5 -0.6 Motor vehicles/parts 0.4 3.4 -0.1 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 10.1 -12.9 0.2 Defense aircraft/ parts 56.4 -10.7 -4.3 Capital goods 14.4 -1.8 1.4 NonDefense cap goods 3.8 -2.4 2.6 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 0.2 3.0 3.0 Defense cap goods 110.4 3.3 -9.3 PERCENT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total unfilled orders 0.8 unch 0.3 Total inventories unch 0.1 0.3 Total shipments 1.3 1.8 unch Semiconductor shipments NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 0.3 2.2 0.4 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 230.742 220.696 219.202 Ex-Transportation 154.855 152.883 151.031 Ex-Defense 212.143 209.596 208.368 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 170.716 161.099 161.073 Primary Metals 29.800 28.777 28.645 Gen. Machinery 31.658 31.537 30.976 Computers/Electronics 21.547 20.868 20.685 Computer/related 2.509 2.522 2.423 Communications 3.868 3.659 3.489 Electrical/appliances 9.999 10.241 9.966 Transp. Equip. 75.887 67.813 68.171 Motor vehicles/parts 44.349 44.157 42.692 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 14.048 12.762 14.652 Defense aircraft/ parts 7.914 5.060 5.669 Capital goods 90.323 78.927 80.406 NonDefense cap goods 73.790 71.070 72.800 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 63.845 63.687 61.830 Defense cap goods 16.533 7.857 7.606 BILLIONS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total unfilled orders 992.012 983.858 983.406 Total inventories 374.497 374.568 374.011 Total shipments 230.573 227.624 223.498 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 64.616 64.431 63.074

FORECASTS:

U.S. Dec. durable goods orders +1.7 pct

U.S. Dec. durables ex-transportation +0.8 pct

U.S. Dec. durables ex-defense +1.5 pct

U.S. Dec. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders -0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.