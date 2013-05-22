TABLE-U.S. April existing home sales rise 0.6 pct

May 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Apr Mar MarPrev Feb Apr‘12 Total Existing Homes 4.97 4.94 4.92 4.95 4.53 Single Family 4.38 4.33 4.32 4.33 4.02 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.610 0.600 0.620 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change Apr Mar MarPrev Apr13/12 Total Existing Homes 0.6 -0.2 -0.6 9.7 Single Family 1.2 0.0 -0.2 9.0 Condos/Co-ops -3.3 -1.6 -3.2 15.7

Apr Mar MarPrev Feb Apr‘12 Total Median Price 192.8 183.9 184.3 173.2 173.7 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 6.4 11.0 Average Price 242.6 233.1 233.2 220.9 221.7 Average Pct Change 4.1 5.5 5.6 1.9 9.4 Units Available (mlns) 2.160 1.930 1.930 1.900 2.500 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.2 4.7 4.7 4.6 6.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April existing home sales at 4.99 mln unit rate