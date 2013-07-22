TABLE-U.S. June existing home sales fall 1.2 pct

July 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.08 5.14 5.18 4.97 4.41 Single Family 4.50 4.55 4.60 4.38 3.93 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.590 0.580 0.590 0.480 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June13/12 Total Existing Homes -1.2 3.4 4.2 15.2 Single Family -1.1 3.9 5.0 14.5 Condos/Co-ops -1.7 0.0 -1.7 20.8

June May MayPrev Apr June‘12 Total Median Price 214.2 203.1 208.0 191.8 188.8 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 13.5 Average Price 261.1 251.1 255.3 241.7 238.2 Average Pct Change 4.0 3.9 5.6 1.9 9.6 Units Available (mlns) 2.190 2.150 2.220 2.150 2.370 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.2 5.0 5.1 5.2 6.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate