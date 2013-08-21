FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. July existing home sales rise 6.5 pct
August 21, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July existing home sales rise 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) July June JunePrev May July‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.39 5.06 5.08 5.14 4.60 Single Family 4.76 4.48 4.50 4.55 4.09 Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.580 0.580 0.590 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change July June JunePrev July13/12 Total Existing Homes 6.5 -1.6 -1.2 17.2 Single Family 6.3 -1.5 -1.1 16.4 Condos/Co-ops 8.6 -1.7 -1.7 23.5

July June JunePrev May July‘12 Total Median Price 213.5 214.0 214.2 203.1 187.8 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 13.7 Average Price 260.1 261.0 261.1 251.1 236.1 Average Pct Change -0.3 3.9 4.0 1.9 10.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.160 2.190 2.150 2.400 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.0 6.3

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July existing home sales at 5.15 mln unit rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
