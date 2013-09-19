FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rise 1.7 pct
September 19, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rise 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.48 5.39 5.39 5.06 4.84 Single Family 4.84 4.76 4.76 4.48 4.29 Condos/Co-ops 0.640 0.630 0.630 0.580 0.550 Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.7 6.5 6.5 13.2 Single Family 1.7 6.2 6.3 12.8 Condos/Co-ops 1.6 8.6 8.6 16.4

Aug July JulyPrev June Aug‘12 Total Median Price 212.1 212.4 213.5 214.0 184.9 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 14.7 Average Price 258.7 259.0 260.1 261.0 233.1 Average Pct Change -0.1 -0.8 -0.3 1.9 11.0 Units Available (mlns) 2.250 2.240 2.280 2.160 2.400 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.1 6.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate

