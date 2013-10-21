FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fall 1.9 pct
October 21, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fall 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

(Corrects percent changes for September and August median prices; deletes incorrect percent change for July average price)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.29 5.39 5.48 5.39 4.78 Single Family 4.68 4.75 4.84 4.76 4.22 Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.640 0.640 0.630 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept13/12 Total Existing Homes -1.9 0.0 1.7 10.7 Single Family -1.5 -0.2 1.7 10.9 Condos/Co-ops -4.7 1.6 1.6 8.9

Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept‘12 Total Median Price 199.2 209.7 212.1 212.4 178.3 Median Pct Change -5.0 -1.3 4.8 11.7 Average Price 247.4 256.6 258.7 259.0 226.6 Average Pct Change -3.6 -0.9 -0.1 9.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.210 2.210 2.250 2.240 2.170 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept existing home sales at 5.30 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes: (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
