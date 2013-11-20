TABLE-U.S. Oct existing home sales fall 3.2 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.12 5.29 5.29 5.39 4.83 Single Family 4.49 4.68 4.68 4.75 4.27 Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.610 0.610 0.640 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct13/12 Total Existing Homes -3.2 -1.9 -1.9 6.0 Single Family -4.1 -1.5 -1.5 5.2 Condos/Co-ops 3.3 -4.7 -4.7 12.5

Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘12 Total Median Price 199.5 198.5 199.2 209.7 176.9 Median Pct Change 0.5 -5.3 -5.0 12.8 Average Price 247.3 246.3 247.4 256.6 224.5 Average Pct Change 0.4 -4.0 -3.6 10.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.130 2.170 2.210 2.210 2.110 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct existing home sales at 5.13 mln unit rate