FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Oct existing home sales fall 3.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct existing home sales fall 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘12 Total Existing Homes 5.12 5.29 5.29 5.39 4.83 Single Family 4.49 4.68 4.68 4.75 4.27 Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.610 0.610 0.640 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct13/12 Total Existing Homes -3.2 -1.9 -1.9 6.0 Single Family -4.1 -1.5 -1.5 5.2 Condos/Co-ops 3.3 -4.7 -4.7 12.5

Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct‘12 Total Median Price 199.5 198.5 199.2 209.7 176.9 Median Pct Change 0.5 -5.3 -5.0 12.8 Average Price 247.3 246.3 247.4 256.6 224.5 Average Pct Change 0.4 -4.0 -3.6 10.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.130 2.170 2.210 2.210 2.110 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct existing home sales at 5.13 mln unit rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.