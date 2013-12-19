TABLE-U.S. Nov existing home sales fall 4.3 pct

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Nov Oct OctPrev Sept Nov‘12 Total Existing Homes 4.90 5.12 5.12 5.29 4.96 Single Family 4.32 4.49 4.49 4.68 4.36 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.630 0.630 0.610 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change Nov Oct OctPrev Nov13/12 Total Existing Homes -4.3 -3.2 -3.2 -1.2 Single Family -3.8 -4.1 -4.1 -0.9 Condos/Co-ops -7.9 3.3 3.3 -3.3

Nov Oct OctPrev Sept Nov‘12 Total Median Price 196.3 197.5 199.5 198.5 179.4 Median Pct Change -0.6 -0.5 0.5 9.4 Average Price 244.5 245.0 247.3 246.3 227.9 Average Pct Change -0.2 -0.5 0.4 7.3 Units Available (mlns) 2.090 2.110 2.130 2.170 1.990 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.1 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.8

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov existing home sales at 5.03 mln unit rate