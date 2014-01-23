FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec existing home sales rise 1.0 pct
January 23, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec existing home sales rise 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec‘12 Total Existing Homes 4.87 4.82 4.90 5.12 4.90 Single Family 4.30 4.22 4.32 4.49 4.33 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.600 0.580 0.630 0.570 Units Sold, Pct Change Dec Nov NovPrev Dec13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.0 -5.9 -4.3 -0.6 Single Family 1.9 -6.0 -3.8 -0.7 Condos/Co-ops -5.0 -4.8 -7.9 0.0

Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec‘12 Total Median Price 198.0 195.5 196.3 197.5 180.2 Median Pct Change 1.3 -1.0 -0.6 9.9 Average Price 246.8 243.6 244.5 245.0 230.6 Average Pct Change 1.3 -0.6 -0.2 7.0 Units Available (mlns) 1.860 2.050 2.090 2.110 1.830 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.6 5.1 5.1 4.9 4.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Dec existing home sales at 4.94 mln unit rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
