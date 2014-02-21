FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan existing home sales fall 5.1 pct
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan existing home sales fall 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Jan Dec DecPrev Nov Jan‘13 Total Existing Homes 4.62 4.87 4.87 4.83 4.87 Single Family 4.05 4.30 4.30 4.23 4.31 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.570 0.570 0.600 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Jan Dec DecPrev Jan14/13 Total Existing Homes -5.1 0.8 1.0 -5.1 Single Family -5.8 1.7 1.9 -6.0 Condos/Co-ops unch -5.0 -5.0 1.8

Jan Dec DecPrev Nov Jan‘13 Total Median Price 188.9 197.7 198.0 195.5 170.6 Median Pct Change -4.5 1.1 1.3 10.7 Average Price 237.5 246.7 246.8 243.6 218.3 Average Pct Change -3.7 1.3 1.3 8.8 Units Available (mlns) 1.900 1.860 1.860 2.050 1.770 Months’ Worth of Supply 4.9 4.6 4.6 5.1 4.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan existing home sales at 4.68 mln unit rate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
