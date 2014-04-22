TABLE-U.S. March existing home sales fall 0.2 pct

April 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Mar Feb FebPrev Jan Mar‘13 Total Existing Homes 4.59 4.60 4.60 4.62 4.96 Single Family 4.04 4.04 4.04 4.05 4.36 Condos/Co-ops 0.550 0.560 0.560 0.570 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change Mar Feb FebPrev Mar14/13 Total Existing Homes -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -7.5 Single Family 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -7.3 Condos/Co-ops -1.8 -1.8 -1.8 -8.3

Mar Feb FebPrev Jan Mar‘13 Total Median Price 198.5 188.3 189.0 187.9 184.0 Median Pct Change 5.4 0.2 0.6 7.9 Average Price 246.8 236.6 237.3 236.6 233.1 Average Pct Change 4.3 0.0 0.3 5.9 Units Available (mlns) 1.990 1.900 2.000 1.880 1.930 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.2 5.0 5.2 4.9 4.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March existing home sales at 4.55 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes: