FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. April existing home sales rise 1.3 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April existing home sales rise 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Apr Mar MarPrev Feb Apr‘13 Total Existing Homes 4.65 4.59 4.59 4.60 4.99 Single Family 4.06 4.04 4.04 4.04 4.40 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.550 0.550 0.560 0.590 Units Sold, Pct Change Apr Mar MarPrev Apr14/13 Total Existing Homes 1.3 -0.2 -0.2 -6.8 Single Family 0.5 0.0 0.0 -7.7 Condos/Co-ops 7.3 -1.8 -1.8 0.0

Apr Mar MarPrev Feb Apr‘13 Total Median Price 201.7 196.7 198.5 188.3 191.8 Median Pct Change 2.5 4.5 5.4 5.2 Average Price 250.6 244.8 246.8 236.6 241.7 Average Pct Change 2.4 3.5 4.3 3.7 Units Available (mlns) 2.290 1.960 1.990 1.900 2.150 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.9 5.1 5.2 5.0 5.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April existing home sales at 4.68 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.