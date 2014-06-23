FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. May existing home sales rise 4.9 pct
June 23, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May existing home sales rise 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) May Apr AprPrev Mar May‘13 Total Existing Homes 4.89 4.66 4.65 4.59 5.15 Single Family 4.30 4.07 4.06 4.04 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.550 0.590 Units Sold, Pct Change May Apr AprPrev May14/13 Total Existing Homes 4.9 1.5 1.3 -5.0 Single Family 5.7 0.7 0.5 -5.7 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 7.3 7.3 0.0

May Apr AprPrev Mar May‘13 Total Median Price 213.4 201.5 201.7 196.7 203.1 Median Pct Change 5.9 2.4 2.5 5.1 Average Price 260.7 250.7 250.6 244.8 251.1 Average Pct Change 4.0 2.4 2.4 3.8 Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.230 2.290 1.960 2.150 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.6 5.7 5.9 5.1 5.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May existing home sales at 4.73 mln unit rate

