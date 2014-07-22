FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June existing home sales rise 2.6 pct
July 22, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. June existing home sales rise 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June‘13 Total Existing Homes 5.04 4.91 4.89 4.66 5.16 Single Family 4.43 4.32 4.30 4.07 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June14/13 Total Existing Homes 2.6 5.4 4.9 -2.3 Single Family 2.5 6.1 5.7 -2.9 Condos/Co-ops 3.4 0.0 0.0 1.7

June May MayPrev Apr June‘13 Total Median Price 223.3 212.0 213.4 201.5 214.0 Median Pct Change 5.3 5.2 5.9 4.3 Average Price 269.1 259.4 260.7 250.7 261.0 Average Pct Change 3.7 3.5 4.0 3.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.300 2.250 2.280 2.230 2.160 Months’ Worth of Supply 5.5 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.0

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June existing home sales at 4.97 mln unit rate

For Relevant Price Information, double click on one of these codes:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
