TABLE-U.S. Feb leading indicators rose 0.5 pct
March 21, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Feb leading indicators rose 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Leading 94.8 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.5

Coincident 105.1 0.2 -1.0 0.4 0.9 1.0

Lagging 118.0 0.1 1.6 0.4 0.0 0.1

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Average Workweek 0.13 -0.07 -0.07 0.13 0.07 Initial Jobless Claims 0.02 0.07 0.07 0.44 0.44 Consumer Goods Orders 0.01 -0.02 0.02 -0.10 -0.09 New Orders Index 0.05 -0.04 -0.04 -0.12 -0.11 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft -0.10 0.27 -0.01 -0.03 -0.01 Building Permits 0.14 -0.02 0.06 0.03 0.03 Stock Prices 0.08 0.16 0.16 0.08 0.08 Leading Credit Index 0.14 0.17 0.14 0.10 0.13 Treasury Yield Curve 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.17 Consumer Expectations -0.08 -0.14 -0.15 -0.15 -0.15

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. leading indicators +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
