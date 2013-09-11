FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. July wholesale inventories rise 0.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July wholesale inventories rise 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) July June (prev) July13/12 Inventories Total 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 2.2 Durable Goods 0.6 0.1 unch 4.5

Automotive 0.4 -1.5 -1.5 -2.1

Prof‘l equip -1.2 1.0 1.4 4.1

Computer equip. -3.5 1.6 2.1 4.0

Machinery 1.2 0.8 0.6 9.0 Nondurable Goods -0.8 -0.7 -0.3 -1.3

Petroleum 3.3 1.9 1.9 13.3

July June (prev) July13/12 Sales Total 0.1 0.4 0.4 5.7 Durable Goods -0.6 0.8 1.1 4.8

Automotive -3.1 0.2 0.5 0.2

Prof‘l equip unch 0.8 0.9 2.8

Computer equip. 0.4 1.1 1.5 3.4

Machinery -0.8 0.0 0.7 11.9 Nondurable Goods 0.7 0.0 -0.2 6.4

Petroleum 1.9 5.7 5.3 13.4 (Billions of dlrs) July June (prev) July‘12 Inventories Total 499.95 499.45 499.68 489.12 Durable Goods 309.36 307.41 306.93 296.11

Automotive 48.74 48.54 48.54 49.80 Nondurables 190.59 192.04 192.75 193.01 (Billions of dlrs) July June (prev) July‘12 Sales Total 426.09 425.75 425.88 403.29 Durable Goods 195.24 196.50 197.02 186.26

Automotive 33.52 34.59 34.68 33.45 Nondurables 230.85 229.25 228.86 217.02 Stock-to_sales ratio July June (prev) July‘12

1.17 1.17 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. July wholesale sales +0.4

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.