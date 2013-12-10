FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Oct wholesale inventories rise 1.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2013 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Oct wholesale inventories rise 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Inventories Total 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3

Durable Goods 0.4 unch 0.3 4.1

Automotive 2.7 -3.2 -3.0 1.5

Prof‘l equip -1.4 0.7 2.3 3.9

Computer equip. -5.7 2.3 5.6 -0.3

Machinery 0.6 1.1 1.6 7.7

Nondurable Goods 3.0 1.4 0.5 2.2

Petroleum 1.2 -1.8 -2.1 2.3 (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Sales Total 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4

Durable Goods unch 2.1 2.1 7.5

Automotive -4.5 8.7 8.5 4.3

Prof‘l equip -0.7 unch -0.3 4.8

Computer equip. 1.3 -3.0 -3.9 7.3

Machinery 3.8 1.0 0.4 21.2

Nondurable Goods 1.8 -0.3 -0.7 5.5

Petroleum 3.6 -2.1 -2.8 6.8 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Inventories Total 514.08 506.98 506.31 497.48

Durable Goods 313.25 311.98 313.02 300.88

Automotive 49.85 48.56 48.68 49.10

Nondurables 200.83 195.01 193.28 196.60 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Sales Total 435.29 431.03 430.48 408.96

Durable Goods 201.42 201.40 201.55 187.36

Automotive 34.26 35.87 35.81 32.86

Nondurables 233.87 229.64 228.93 221.59 Stock-to-sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.22

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct. wholesale sales +0.4 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.