TABLE-U.S. Oct wholesale inventories rise 1.4 pct

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Inventories Total 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3

Durable Goods 0.4 unch 0.3 4.1

Automotive 2.7 -3.2 -3.0 1.5

Prof‘l equip -1.4 0.7 2.3 3.9

Computer equip. -5.7 2.3 5.6 -0.3

Machinery 0.6 1.1 1.6 7.7

Nondurable Goods 3.0 1.4 0.5 2.2

Petroleum 1.2 -1.8 -2.1 2.3 (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Sales Total 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4

Durable Goods unch 2.1 2.1 7.5

Automotive -4.5 8.7 8.5 4.3

Prof‘l equip -0.7 unch -0.3 4.8

Computer equip. 1.3 -3.0 -3.9 7.3

Machinery 3.8 1.0 0.4 21.2

Nondurable Goods 1.8 -0.3 -0.7 5.5

Petroleum 3.6 -2.1 -2.8 6.8 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Inventories Total 514.08 506.98 506.31 497.48

Durable Goods 313.25 311.98 313.02 300.88

Automotive 49.85 48.56 48.68 49.10

Nondurables 200.83 195.01 193.28 196.60 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Sales Total 435.29 431.03 430.48 408.96

Durable Goods 201.42 201.40 201.55 187.36

Automotive 34.26 35.87 35.81 32.86

Nondurables 233.87 229.64 228.93 221.59 Stock-to-sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.22

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct. wholesale sales +0.4 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.