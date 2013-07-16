TABLE-U.S. June industrial output rises 0.3 pct

WASHIINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: June May April June13/12 Production, Pct Change 0.3 UNCH -0.3 2.0 Previous Estimates UNCH -0.4 Production Index 99.1 98.7 98.8

June May April June‘12 Pct of Capacity Use 77.8 77.7 77.9 77.7 Previous Estimates 77.6 77.7

Pct change: June May April June13/12 Final Products 0.5 -0.3 -0.3 1.9 Consumer Goods 0.5 -0.3 -0.4 Business Equipment 0.5 -0.1 -0.2 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.1 -0.4 -0.6 Construc.Supplies 0.1 -0.1 -1.1 Materials 0.2 0.2 -0.2 2.3 Manufacturing Industry 0.3 0.2 -0.3 1.8 Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 -0.3

Motor Vehicles/Parts 1.3 0.5 -0.4 Non-Durable Goods UNCH 0.1 -0.3 Mining Industry 0.8 0.4 0.7 4.4 Utilities Industry -0.1 -2.8 -1.6 -0.3 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: June May April June13/12 High-tech output 1.2 2.3 2.3 6.2 Industrial output

ex high-tech 0.3 -0.1 -0.4 1.8 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.3 -0.1 -0.3 1.8 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

June May April

11.26 11.03 10.99 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) June May April June‘12 Manufacturing 76.1 76.0 75.9 75.9 Durable Goods 76.2 76.0 75.9

Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.0 75.2 74.9 Non-Durable Goods 77.5 77.5 77.5 Mining 87.9 87.6 87.6 87.7 Utilities 77.6 77.7 79.9 78.8